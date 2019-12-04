Home ADF news RAAF P-8A returns from Persian Gulf deployment
RAAF P-8A returns from Persian Gulf deployment

by Andrew McLaughlin
(DEFENCE)

The deployment of an RAAF P-8A Poseidon maritime ISR aircraft to the Middle East has concluded.

The aircraft was deployed under the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) in September in response to the June shoot-down of a US Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk UAS by Iran, and subsequent Iranian attacks on commercial shipping near the Straits of Hormuz.

“Over the last month, the P-8A Poseidon aircraft has provided valuable maritime surveillance and reconnaissance to support the coalition partners in the IMSC,” Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds said in a November 24 statement. “It is now time for the Poseidon to return home, having played a key role in supporting freedom of navigation and the free flow of shipping, which is crucial to regional security and stability.”

During the deployment, the aircraft completed 12 missions and flew for about 100 hours. Also deployed to Australia’s main operating base at Al Minhad AB in UAE was an E-7A Wedgetail, a C-130J Hercules, a KC-30A, and a visiting C-17A (pictured below).

(DEFENCE)
