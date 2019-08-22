RAAF receives third Dassault Falcon 7X

The RAAF has taken delivery of its third and last Dassault falcon 7X special purpose aircraft (SPA) at Fairbairn Defence Establishment in Canberra.

Following the delivery of the first 7X in April, Defence initially confirmed the arrival of the new aircraft before going quiet during the federal election campaign. Acquired to replace the Bombardier Challenger 604, the 7X was first noted in an official role during Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s August visit to Tuvalu for the Pacific Islands Forum.

The aircraft are leased to the RAAF through National Australia Bank Global Infrastructure, are sustained in service by Northrop Grumman Australia, and are operated by 34SQN.