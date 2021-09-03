Home ADF news RAN deploys for Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021
ADF newsAllies NewsHeadlinesJOINTPolicy newsRegional NewsSEATraining

RAN deploys for Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021

by ADBR
written by ADBR
(ADF)

The ADF has deployed two Royal Australian Navy vessels for its biennial Indo-Pacific regional engagement activity.

HMA Ships Canberra and ANZAC departed Darwin as IPE21 Task Group on August 27 for a three-month deployment to southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean, and were observed on a tracking app transiting north through the Straits of Malacca near the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on September 2.

In a media release, Chief of Joint Operations LTGEN Greg Bilton said the deployment reinforced Australia’s strong and enduring partnerships in Southeast Asia. “The 2020 Defence Strategic Update underlines Australia’s commitment to security, cooperation and partnerships in our immediate region,” he said.

“Indo-Pacific Endeavour delivers on this commitment,” he added. “It is a powerful way for the ADF to demonstrate Australia’s support for a peaceful, inclusive and resilient region. The ADF has found ways to continue its regular schedule of regional outreach, cooperative training and information sharing, despite the limitations imposed by COVID-19.”

Commander of the IPE21 Task Group, CDRE Mal Wise said while the deployment would remain contactless, the opportunities to conduct engagements were meaningful. “I look forward to leading this task group, working with our partners and building a foundation for future mutually supportive activities when the pandemic eases,” he said.

“We value this opportunity to work with our friends and partners in the region to enhance our interoperability, improve our coordination, and reinforce our shared commitment to a stable region,” CDRE Wise added. “We also look forward to providing a platform to exchange views on important regional issues such as maritime security, gender, peace and security, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.”

Previous Indo-Pacific Endeavour deployments have involved three or more ships, with submarines and RAAF aircraft joining the task group at various times for exercises or engagement activities.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

UMS SKELDAR displays V-200 UAS with Wescam MX-8

March 4, 2019

RAN Hobart class DDGs exercise together for first...

December 14, 2020

Elbit completes delivery of thermal sights for LAND...

May 25, 2018

First locally trained F-35 pilots take wing

July 26, 2019

First RAAF PC-21 completes maiden flight

July 22, 2016

Suspected Chinese air-launched hypersonic missile revealed

October 21, 2020

RAAF F-35s deploy to Darwin for Arnhem Thunder

May 14, 2021

Feature: OUT OF CONTROL?

January 29, 2020

Sonartech ATLAS delivers Digital Voice Recording System for...

June 6, 2018

Switzerland votes YES for new fighter

October 1, 2020