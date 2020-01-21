Home ADF news RAN Maritime Warfare Centre expanded
by Andrew McLaughlin
The RAN has formally opened an expanded Maritime Warfare Centre (MWC), an entity that will integrate the former smaller Australian Maritime Warfare Centre (AMWC) and the service’s test and evaluation into a single organisation.

Previously responsible for maritime warfare policy, doctrine and tactics, the AMWC was also responsible for the Fleet Cross Force Capability Division, signature analysis and ranging, weapon system performance, operational analysis in conjunction with Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group, and the Fleet Operational Knowledge Exploitation Cell.

The integration of the Royal Australian Navy Test and Evaluation Authority (RANTEA) will enable the MWC to provide expanded test and evaluation, tactical development and operational analysis throughout the capability life cycle. It has been located at Fleet Base East at Garden Island in Sydney.

“The First Principles Review and the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise has driven Navy to re-think how they provide warfighting support,” Director of the Maritime Warfare Centre, CAPT David Frost said in a statement. “Continuous shipbuilding requires continuous design, testing, and tactical development, and Navy is evolving to meet this challenge.”

“We will continue to apply scientific, engineering, and deep warfare experience to understand what our ships, submarines, and aircraft are capable of, and how we can get the most out of them when called upon”, he added. “We will establish Test and Tactics Development Teams that will support Navy Programs from inception to completion. They will plan, collect and analyse data that will inform critical decisions about current and future systems.

“In parallel, warfare program and operational analysis teams will collaborate with agencies to develop plans across sea control, littoral, integrated air and missile defence and information warfare domains. These plans will provide the battle rhythm for all trials, ensuring the right systems are tested at the right time to support the right decisions.”

Commander Australian Fleet RADM Jonathan Mead and Director RAN Test & Evaluation Authority CAPT David Frost at the opening of the RAN Maritime Warfare Centre at Fleet Base East. (DEFENCE)
