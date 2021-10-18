RAN MH-60R Romeos return to flight

(ADF)

Defence has announced it has lifted a temporary restriction on flight operations for the RAN’s fleet of Sikorsky MH-60R Romeo Seahawk helicopters.

The RAN’s MH-60Rs were grounded following the October 13 loss of an RAN aircraft during operations from HMAS Brisbane in the Philippine Sea. The aircraft’s crew were rescued and suffered only minor injuries.

The quick resumption of flight operations for the remaining 23 Romeos suggests the loss of the aircraft was not caused by a mechanical fault or maintenance error.

“Initial evidence indicates that the incident is not an issue impacting the rest of the MH-60R fleet,” Commander Australian Fleet, RADM Hammond said in an October 16 release. “The MH-60R is a reliable platform with over 300 operating worldwide. Navy has a rigorous and regular maintenance schedule to ensure they remain both safe and effective.”