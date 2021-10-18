Home ADF news RAN MH-60R Romeos return to flight
ADF newsAIRHeadlinesRegional NewsSEASustainment News

RAN MH-60R Romeos return to flight

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(ADF)

Defence has announced it has lifted a temporary restriction on flight operations for the RAN’s fleet of Sikorsky MH-60R Romeo Seahawk helicopters.

The RAN’s MH-60Rs were grounded following the October 13 loss of an RAN aircraft during operations from HMAS Brisbane in the Philippine Sea. The aircraft’s crew were rescued and suffered only minor injuries.

The quick resumption of flight operations for the remaining 23 Romeos suggests the loss of the aircraft was not caused by a mechanical fault or maintenance error.

“Initial evidence indicates that the incident is not an issue impacting the rest of the MH-60R fleet,” Commander Australian Fleet, RADM Hammond said in an October 16 release. “The MH-60R is a reliable platform with over 300 operating worldwide. Navy has a rigorous and regular maintenance schedule to ensure they remain both safe and effective.”

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

RAN Hobart class DDGs achieve FOC milestone

August 16, 2021

Lockheed Martin appoints James Taiclet as new President...

June 18, 2020

RFI released for RAAF Hawk 127 LIF replacement

June 5, 2020

BAE Systems Australia establishes JORN development lab

May 21, 2019

Feature: OSINT – SAVAGE SKIES PART 2

June 3, 2020

RAAF deploys to Nevada for Red Flag

January 31, 2017

Northrop Grumman pushes IAMD credentials as AIR 6500...

January 16, 2019

First South Korean F-35A rolled out

April 4, 2018

Feature: ADF MOBILISES FOR OPERATION BUSHFIRE ASSIST

January 7, 2020

TAE Aerospace celebrates 20 years in Australia

May 1, 2020