Raytheon Aust awarded ADF JATTS contract

(DEFENCE)

Raytheon Australia has been awarded a $330 million eight-year contract to provide Joint Adversarial Training and Testing Services (JATTS) for the ADF.

The new contract sees the consolidation of three existing contracts under which Raytheon provides representative adversary aircraft, aerial targets, and electronic warfare capabilities for all three services of the ADF. In particular, Raytheon’s capabilities are brought to bear during exercises and work up periods, and for the development of new airborne, maritime and ground-based capabilities.

The JATTS contract also has various ‘portals’ that will allow additional resources and companies – such as the manned and unmanned systems operated by Air Affairs Australia – to be brought in for major events such as Exercises Pitch Black and Talisman Saber, the biennial Air Warfare Instructor Course (AWIC), or for longer-term development periods of Australian-specific capabilities such as the new LAND 19 Phase 7B Enhanced NASAMS short-range air-defence system.

A Defence release says ‘the critical services to be delivered by the JATTS contract includes aerial opposing force effects, manned and unmanned targets and sophisticated electronic attack. The contract also introduces two new additional capabilities: the testing, training and certification of ADF Identification Friend or Foe Mode 5 interrogation systems; and advanced airborne threat simulations.’

The JATTS contract will support a core of 88 staff based at Nowra in NSW.