Raytheon Australia launches DDG industry panel

Raytheon Australia has announced the launch of the DDG Australian Industry Panel which it says will offer a capability life cycle management (CLCM) solution for the Royal Australian Navy’s Hobart class destroyers (DDGs).

A company release says the new panel is an established network of sovereign defence industry capability, comprising 350 naval systems professionals and 21 industry partners, selected for their in-depth knowledge of DDGs and highly relevant experience across the full spectrum of naval sustainment operations.

It says the panel builds on the wealth of knowledge and record Raytheon Australia has established on complex naval programs, including as combat system integrator for the Hobart class DDG and the Collins class submarine programs, and the first CLCM implementation for Navy’s SEA 1180 Arafura class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

“The only way to truly realise the full operational capability of the DDG – while also meeting schedule and budget targets – is to rely on the wide-ranging expertise that exists with industry, both big and small,” Raytheon Australia Managing Director Michael Ward said.

“Our experience on the Air Warfare Destroyer program taught us the critical need to work hand-in-hand with other global primes and local SMEs in order to integrate and tailor global systems, practices, tools and process,’ he added. “Defence is now seeing the benefit of these collaborations with industry starting to weave a more strategic collaboration approach that will lead to better operational outcomes for Australia.”

Joining Raytheon Australia’s CLCM team are Navantia Australia and, Thales Australia, as well as SMEs Willyama, JLB-Yaran, and Capability Partners.

Thales Australia CEO, Chris Jenkins said, “We have been part of the DDG story for the past decade – from supporting the Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance to our engagement in the DDG sustainment enterprise. We stand ready to continue that support and we are thrilled to be part of the DDG Industry Group announced by Raytheon Australia today to support the Capability Life Cycle Management activities for the DDGs.”

