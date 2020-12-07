Home ADF news Raytheon named as RAN OPV Capability Life Cycle Manager
ADF newsHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsSEASustainment News

Raytheon named as RAN OPV Capability Life Cycle Manager

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(LUERSSEN)

The Commonwealth has announced that Raytheon Australia has been appointed as the capability life cycle manager for the Navy’s new Arafura class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV).

A ministerial release says Raytheon will initially help support the 12 vessels’ transition into service, and will also set the foundations for through-life asset management.

“Capability life cycle managers will drive and maximise opportunities for Australian workforce and Australian industry in the delivery of services under the new contract, making domestic sourcing recommendations and promoting Australian industry development,” Minister for Defence, Senator Linda Reynolds said in the release.

“As the capability life cycle manager for OPV, Raytheon Australia will work hand in hand with the Henderson-based OPV Systems Program Office (OPV SPO) and the shipbuilding team, ship designer, and a network of regional maintenance providers at OPV homeports to deliver an effective transition into service and through-life-support (TLS) arrangements.”

Based on the Luerssen OPV80 design, the first two vessels are currently in construction at Adelaide’s Osborne shipyard, while production of the remaining 10 vessels will switch to Henderson in WA. The SEA 1180 OPV project was recently given a positive report by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO).

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Lockheed Martin welcomes submarine combat system contract

January 25, 2018

Lockheed Martin and Uni Adelaide to partner on...

October 18, 2018

MINDEF visits Japanese shipyards

June 9, 2015

USN CNO lauds RAN interoperability

November 2, 2018

Navy to get six more Cape class Patrol...

May 1, 2020

Feature – RED HAWK FOR RAAF?

October 8, 2020

ANAO report questions the value of upgrading the...

September 2, 2016

CSIRO given Boeing Top Technology Supplier award

April 12, 2018

Di Pietro retires from Lockheed Martin Aust

April 23, 2019

F-35 program begins Auto-GCAS integration

July 26, 2019