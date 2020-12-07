Raytheon named as RAN OPV Capability Life Cycle Manager

(LUERSSEN)

The Commonwealth has announced that Raytheon Australia has been appointed as the capability life cycle manager for the Navy’s new Arafura class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV).

A ministerial release says Raytheon will initially help support the 12 vessels’ transition into service, and will also set the foundations for through-life asset management.

“Capability life cycle managers will drive and maximise opportunities for Australian workforce and Australian industry in the delivery of services under the new contract, making domestic sourcing recommendations and promoting Australian industry development,” Minister for Defence, Senator Linda Reynolds said in the release.

“As the capability life cycle manager for OPV, Raytheon Australia will work hand in hand with the Henderson-based OPV Systems Program Office (OPV SPO) and the shipbuilding team, ship designer, and a network of regional maintenance providers at OPV homeports to deliver an effective transition into service and through-life-support (TLS) arrangements.”

Based on the Luerssen OPV80 design, the first two vessels are currently in construction at Adelaide’s Osborne shipyard, while production of the remaining 10 vessels will switch to Henderson in WA. The SEA 1180 OPV project was recently given a positive report by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO).