RFI issued for Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS)

The Commonwealth has issued a request for information for the Project SEA 5012 Phase 1 Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS) for the ADF.

The IUSS will be comprised of fixed, mobile, and deployable acoustic arrays designed to detect diesel and nuclear powered submarines operating in Australia’s maritime approaches, and to provide tactical cueing to ADF and allied anti-submarine warfare (ASW) forces.

The RFI is designed to “identify key partners with requisite capabilities in design, development, and integration of undersea technology, platforms, and sensors.”

The RFI will close on Friday September 24.