Rheinmetall & Textron team for US Army Bradley replacement

(RHEINMETALL)

Rheinmetall has announced it has teamed with Textron Systems to offer a variant of the Lynx KF41 for the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program to replace the M2 Bradley fighting vehicle.

Under the ‘team Lynx’ marketing name, Rheinmetall’s American Rheinmetall Vehicles has also teamed with Raytheon Technologies for OMFV.

“This teaming agreement brings together two of the world’s leading providers of defense industry solutions in order to offer the US Army an OMFV that’s second to none,” American Rheinmetall Vehicles Managing Director, Matt Warnick said in a release. “Textron Systems brings decades of experience in production with robotic capabilities that further enable our growing Team Lynx to provide a transformational product to the US Army.

Textron Systems’ Senior Vice President Henry Finneral added, “Textron Systems’ Slidell, Louisiana vehicle production facility has supported more than 15 armoured vehicle programs of record supporting over 20 countries. We stand ready to support the team and the US Army and deliver a trusted platform for the future.”

The OMFV will require the winning solution to be optionally-crewed, and Rheinmetall says the Lynx’s modular open systems architecture (MOSA), coupled with substantial growth potential in power, weight and volume, will enable the American Lynx KF41 to ne configured for the role and for future enhancements.

The Lynx was recently selected by Hungary, and is a shortlisted contender for Australia’s LAND 400 Phase 3 infantry fighting vehicle requirement to replace the M113AS4.