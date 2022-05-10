Rohde & Schwarz to design Hunter class ICS

(BAE SYSTEMS)

Rohde & Schwarz Australia has announced it will design and manufacture an integrated communications system (ICS) for the Royal Australian Navy’s new Hunter class frigate program.

Under a contract signed with prime contractor BAE Systems Australia, Rohde & Schwarz Australia will provide in-country program management, systems engineering, integration, installation, and verification services for the acquisition and introduction into service of the ICS.

“The selection of Rohde & Schwarz Australia as Communications System Integrator (CSI) in this early phase of the Hunter program is a clear validation of the Commonwealth’s and BAESA’s intent to create opportunities for local industry participation,” R&S managing director Gareth Evans said in a release.

“During our 40 years here in Australia, we have established a sovereign CSI and service delivery capability of which we are rightfully proud,” he added. “This has been demonstrated time and again through our delivery of highly capable systems to our customers in Australia and the region.”

Evans said on the Hunter project, Rohde & Schwarz Australia would be seeking to maximise opportunities for competitive Australian industry to assist in the manufacture, integration, testing and commissioning of the ICS. He said Rohde & Schwarz Australia had also secured the licence to manufacture the configurable communication masts, or pole masts, for the Hunters from STS Defence Ltd in the UK.

Craig Lockhart, BAE Systems Australia Managing Director Maritime said in 2021 the focus was on working with Australian businesses in support of prototyping.

“As we now progress past the Systems Definition Review our relationship with Original Equipment Manufacturers will increase significantly,” Lockhart said. “Rohde & Schwarz will provide fundamental design inputs for our Communications capability on Hunter.”