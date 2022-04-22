RUAG Australia closes on F-35 wheels and brakes MRO authority

(ADF)

RUAG Australia has announced it has been granted authority to proceed (ATP) to establish a regional F-35 wheels and brakes maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capability by the US JSF Program Office.

The ATP comes after RUAG Australia completed the first two of a four-phased program to become an official depot source of repair (DSOR), and will see RUAG have exclusive F-35 wheels and brakes sustainment capability in the Asia-Pacific region.

“RUAG Australia is the first Australian industry Component Assigned Product Service Provider (A-PSP) to complete the F-35 JPO Depot Maintenance Development Plan (DMDP) process through Phases 1 and 2, and I congratulate you and your team in achieving this important milestone,” CASG’s Director Industry Aerospace Combat Systems Branch, Aerospace Systems Division, Kirrilee McNeill said in a May 31 release.

Terry Miles, General Manager of RUAG Australia added, “We have seized the opportunity to deliver reliable wheels and brakes solutions for the F-35 Program, by leveraging our expertise and long-standing success of providing MRO sustainment for complex aircraft components, and the fifth generation of military aircraft sustainment.”

Felix Amman, Executive Vice President, RUAG MRO International added, “The Australian team has embraced continuous improvement and capability development at a local level to improve global competitiveness. Long-standing relationships with customers and business affiliates will strengthen RUAG Australia’s sovereign capability in the APAC region.”