RUAG Australia wins US Navy Hornet MRO work

The US Navy has awarded a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) contract to RUAG Australia for F/A-18 components for its aircraft based in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Awarded under the AUSMIN Defence Acquisition Committee (ADAC) which is a collaboration between the US and Australian Departments of Defence, the contract will see RUAG expand the work it currently conducts on RAAF F/A-18s through its recognition as an approved source of repair for US Navy Supply (NAVSUP) within the APAC Region.

“RUAG Australia appreciates the trust that the US Navy has placed in their ability to support their regional activities,” General Manager RUAG Australia, Terry Miles said in a statement. “RUAG’s MRO capabilities and track record of success with the Royal Australian Airforce (RAAF), will form the basis of a partnership with the US Navy to support the fleet readiness of the F/A-18 fleet in APAC and other Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers moving forward.”

RUAG Australia is an independent supplier and life cycle support provider of systems and components to the RAAF, and other international air forces, and civil organisations. The company combines engineering and landing gear hydraulic actuator manufacture, MRO, and metal treatment and finishing, and is a DASR Part 145, DASR Part 21J, EASA Part 145, CASA Part 145, NADCAP, and AS9100D approved organisation.

