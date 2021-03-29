Saab developing Detect & Avoid sensor for SKELDAR VTUAS

(QINETIQ)

Saab has announced it is leading a consortium effort to develop a detect and avoid (DAA) sensor for the SKELDAR V-200 vertical takeoff uncrewed aerial system (VTUAS).

The European Commission program awarded a contract to the Saab-led European Detect and Avoid System (EUDAAS) consortium to develop and validate the DAA system to provide a fully automatic collision avoidance function which will initiate manoeuvres to avoid collision with other aircraft if necessary to allow UAS to operate in European controlled airspace

“We are delighted that the SKELDAR V-200 has been selected as a test platform in this important program,” Head of Sales at UMS SKELDAR, Carl Foucard said in a statement. “The technology being developed will enable enhanced autonomy and safety in unmanned aviation, with the goal to enable the SKELDAR V-200 to become fully operational in civilian airspace.

“This new achievement recognises the V-200’s impressive track-record in the field and we are excited by the prospect of our platform being one of the first to include the DAA system’s functionality,” he added.

While the DAA development will initially focus on military systems such as the V-200, it will be adaptable to medium to large civil and commercial UAS. The three-year program will be conducted in consultation with regulatory agencies such as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).