Schiebel announces S-100 certification effort

RAN S-100s on trial at Jervis Bay. (DEFENCE)

Schiebel has announced an enhancement for its S-100 Camcopter at its annual joint user conference in Vienna.

The company says it capability upgrade program (CUP) will provide the S-100 with the ability to meet civil aviation standards for the safe operation of the air vehicle in controlled airspace.

“Since launch, our Camcopter S-100 has steadily and continuously evolved,” Chairman of the Schiebel Group Hans Georg Schiebel told the conference. “As the market leader for Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) UAS we’re looking back at more than 20 years of experience and continued development. Given today’s market demands and the ever changing airworthiness requirements, it was a logical step for us to launch our CUP.

Head of the French Navy UAV Unit, Alexandre Durget added, “The User Conference offers a unique opportunity to exchange experiences with other users and to hear about Schiebel’s plans. It goes to show that the company really listens to their customers and to the market’s needs. The workshops are an excellent platform to update our knowledge and to network with other customers. The CUP is a forward-thinking and innovative project and I am very much looking forward to the outcome.”

The certification process will be conducted in conjunction with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).