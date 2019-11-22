Schiebel completes Camcopter integration with French LHD

An S-100 on the Dixmude. (SCHIEBEL)

The French Armament General Directorate (DGA) has announced that the Schiebel S-100 Camcopter has been successfully fully integrated with its Mistral class LHD, Dixmude, the first such integration of an unmanned rotary-winged UAS in Europe.

A Schiebel statement says the French Navy carried out modifications to the vessel earlier in 2019 after a two-year operational testing phase which ensured the interoperability between the vessel and the UAS.

“We’re extremely proud of the fact, that we are the first rotary wing UAS being operational and connected to an amphibious helicopter carrier in Europe,” Chairman of the Schiebel Group, Hans Georg Schiebel said in a statement. “It is an honour to be working with the DGA, Naval Group and French Navy.”

The S-100 is currently being trialled by the RAN and Australian Army to inform those services on their SEA 129 Phase 5 and LAND 129 Phase 4 requirements, while Schiebel Pacific recently established an office and signed an MoU with Air Affairs at Nowra to support future S-100 opportunities in the region.