Scott Carpendale named head of Boeing Defence Australia

Boeing’s Scott Carpendale. (BOEING)

Boeing has appointed Scott Carpendale to the position of as vice president and managing director of Boeing Defence Australia. He succeeds Darren Edwards who passed away on 22 September.

Mr Carpendale comes to the role from his position as director of Boeing Defence Australia’s Commercial Derivative Aircraft business where he led all E-7A Airborne Early Warning & Control programs. He has been with the company for 17 years in senior leadership roles in Australia and the US, including in supply chain management, engineering, operations, program management, and strategic customer relationships.

“Scott is an astute and highly capable business leader who has earned the trust and respect of his global peers, colleagues and customers during his nearly two decades with Boeing,” vice president of Boeing’s International Government and Defence organisation, Torbjorn ‘Turbo’ Sjogren said in a statement. “His extensive experience across Boeing’s operations, his deep understanding of the Australian and global defence environments, and his ability to forge strong relationships with customers means he is the best person to lead Boeing Defence Australia as that team continues to execute and grow the business.

“We are grateful to Darren Edwards for his exceptional leadership that helped transform Boeing Defence Australia. He was a man of tremendous integrity who achieved great things for our company. He remains greatly missed by his Boeing colleagues around the world.”