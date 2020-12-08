SEA 129 Phase 5-1 shortlist delayed

ScanEagle is launched from the flight deck of HMAS Newcastle in the Middle East region. (ADF)

The announcement of a shortlist of contenders for the Royal Australian Navy’s Project SEA 129 Phase 5 Block 1 Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS) requirement has reportedly been delayed by about three months.

Due to be announced on December 17 2020, ADBR understands the delay to March 2021 has been incurred due to a larger-than-expected variety of innovative submissions tendered in response to the Invitation to Respond which was issued on August 6.

The ITR covers the first of three program Blocks. Block 1 will see seven maritime UAS ‘capability bricks’ acquired, and will focus on “workforce growth, training system development, Combat Management System (CMS) integration, and payload development”. The ITR says Block 1 systems will be operated primarily from the forthcoming Arafura class offshore patrol vessels (OPV) as well as Navy’s ANZAC class frigates (FFH), with service entry scheduled for 2024.

Defence’s intent is for Block 1 to be a “whole-of-systems solution provided by a single supplier”, although it says it will consider two suppliers to separate OPV operations from the ANZAC class if necessary.

Block 1 may also be expanded, as ADBR understands the RAN may field its own MUAS capability from its two Canberra class LHDs instead of the previous plan to embark Army UAS that will be procured under LAND 129 Phase 3.

SEA 129 Phase 5 Block 2 will follow from 2029 and will provide a capability refresh of the Block 1 systems, and add an additional five capability bricks to cover the new Hunter class frigates. Block 3 is planned for 2034 and will comprise a comprehensive update and refresh of the UAS capability’s 12 capability bricks, training, and support systems.