Sentient ViDAR selected by Lockheed Martin for possible MH-60R integration

Lockheed Martin has awarded a contract to Sentient Vision Systems for its ViDAR (Visual Detection and Ranging) system to be tested and developed for possible fielding on the MH-60R Romeo Seahawk platform.

ViDAR is described as a persistent wide area motion imaging (WAMI) system designed to autonomously detect, geo-locate, track, and classify objects over terrain below an aircraft or UAS.

“We are excited about the potential for ViDAR to be integrated with sensor suites across Lockheed Martin’s MH-60R Seahawk platforms globally as this represents a significant opportunity for Sentient,” Sentient Vision Systems Managing Director Paul Boxer said in a statement.

“We look forward to working closely with their engineers to complete the testing, development and integration validation phases for the system,” he added. “Australia has world-class innovators, but it is through partnerships with global technology companies like Lockheed Martin that Australian industry can realise global export opportunities for cutting-edge solutions.”

ViDAR is currently in service with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), Royal Australian Navy, and the US Coast Guard for a broad range of search missions including search and rescue, illegal fishing, counter narcotics, and maritime security.

As a member of the Team SkyGuardian industry team, Sentient has offered ViDAR for use on the RAAF’s planned MQ-9B SkyGuardian armed UAS from 2023.