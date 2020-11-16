Home ADF news Sep-Oct 2020 ADBR now online
Sep-Oct 2020 ADBR now online

by Andrew McLaughlin
The September-October 2020 issue of ADBR is now available online, and subscribers should start receiving their magazines this week.

Another interesting magazine full of informed analysis and interesting feature stories, including:

* Wrap-up of the 2020/2021 Defence Budget,
* Updates on the LAND 8116 PMF, LAND 129 Phase 3 TUAS, and AIR 5428 Phase 3 projects,
* An update on the RAAF’s C-27J battlefield airlifter,
* Profile on TAE Aerospace’s HUMS system,
* Summary of the ANAO report into the SEA 1180 OPV project,
* Analysis of ADF’s MRH 90 sustainment, Navy’s support helo requirement, and Army’s Tiger ARH replacement program,
* Comprehensive report on the LAND 159 small arms program,
* A peek over the fence into the secretive Area 51,
* Detailed report on Navy’s MH-60R Romeo helicopter capability,
* Two OSINT articles on China’s KJ-600 AEW&C aircraft, and regional aircraft carrier capabilities,
* An analysis of Distributed EW capabilities,
* and an explainer of how Link22 works

Plus our regular Battlespace news section and the Sir Richard Williams Foundation’s On Target column.

Check it out at online here in our new, easy-to-use RealView format.

