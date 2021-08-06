Home ADF news Serco tests landing craft design for LAND 8710.1
by Andrew McLaughlin
A 1/16 scale model of Serco Australia’s ‘Oboe One’ design in the AMC tank. (SERCO AUSTRALIA)

Serco Australia has released imagery and video of sub-scale tank tests of its proposed landing craft for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 8710 Phase 1 requirement.

Conducted at the Australian Maritime College (AMC) at Launceston in Tasmania, the tests involved a 1/16 scale model of Serco’s design – dubbed ‘Oboe One’ in recognition of the amphibious operation to retake Balikpapan in WW2. The company says Oboe One will enhance the ADF’s capabilities to operate in the littoral domain in the region.

A company release says the Serco design “reflects a mature set of operational criteria” and “offers inherent flexibility and is scalable to meet specific ADF requirements tailored to meet Australia’s unique operational circumstances.”

Serco Australia joins Navantia Australia and Austal in submitting designs for LAND 8710.1which will replace the Vietnam-era LCM-8 in Army service.

