Shoal Group joins Swinburne’s AIR Hub

Shoal Group has signed an agreement with Swinburne University of Technology to explore opportunities with the Aerostructures Innovation Research Hub (AIR Hub).

The AIR Hub is led by Swinburne and supported by the Victorian Government, and brings together aerospace research, design, and manufacturing leaders to work with industry on design and manufacturing problems for the next generation of air mobility.

Shoal Group specialises in engineering solutions for complex systems in aerospace vehicle behaviour research, including range safety analysis with modelling and simulation of guided aerospace vehicles at its core, and next-generation applications for Uncrewed Aerial Systems.

“We congratulate Swinburne on the launch of the AIR Hub, the first of its kind research and innovation hub focussed on aerostructures for both civil and military aircraft,” CEO of Shoal Group, Michael Waite said in a release. “Our partnership with Swinburne and industry will allow us to explore opportunities around hypersonics, advanced air mobility systems such as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, hydrogen propulsion, Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled design and analysis and space structures.”

As part of the design and manufacturing process, AIR Hub will use artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, machine learning and collaborative robots to support Australia’s world-leading capabilities to manufacture aerostructures.

“AIR Hub will bring researchers and industry together to collaborate on real world problems,” Swinburne’s AIR Hub Director, Dr Adriano Di Pietro added. “By using the latest technologies in digitalisation, automation, and advanced materials, we will reinforce our industry partners’ position in the global aerospace industry and accelerate innovative technology development. This contribution to air mobility is vital to Australia’s future, connecting our people and communities.”