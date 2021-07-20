Home ADF news Sigma Bravo to partner with Hanwha for AS9/AS10 SPH training
by ADBR
Hanwha Defense Australia has announced it will partner with KBR subsidiary Sigma Bravo to provide training packages and equipment for the Hanwha AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzer and AS10 resupply vehicle on offer for the Australian Army’s Project LAND 8116 Phase 1 protected mobility fires requirement.

Hanwha has been selected as the sole tenderer to bid for LAND 8116.1, and has undertaken to manufacture the vehicles at a greenfields site near Geelong in Victoria. The company says Canberra-based Sigma Bravo will provide training services including the development of learning management packages through the systems approach to defence learning, a range of computer-based training solutions.

“The agreement will enable the delivery of exceptional products and training support with a partner of impeccable pedigree,” Managing Director of Hanwha Defense Australia, Mr Richard Cho said in a statement. “Sigma Bravo’s experience matched to the quality of their training products made partnering with them an easy choice that will deliver genuine capability and value-for money.”

Managing Director of Sigma Bravo, Tim Wedding added, “It’s great to collaborate with a company like Hanwha Defense Australia to deliver cutting edge solutions to new capabilities such as the Self-Propelled Howitzers. The breadth and depth of our team’s experience will assist in navigating the delivery schedule and ensure we deliver best practice training solutions for this new capability.”

