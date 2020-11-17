Sikorsky Aust accredited as aircraft MTO

The Defence Aviation Safety Authority (DASA) has accredited Sikorsky Australia as an Aircraft Maintenance Training Organisation (MTO).

The accreditation allows Sikorsky Australia to deliver type-specific training courses for the MH-60R Romeo and S-70A-9 Black Hawk in the avionics and mechanical trade categories to its staff, to Defence personnel, and to industry partners under DASA’s Defence Airworthiness Safety Regulations (DASR) Part 147 requirements.

“To be recognised as an MTO and meet Australia’s strict aviation training regulations, which are seen as a benchmark by many nations, is an important outcome for Sikorsky Australia and our customers,” Sikorsky Australia General Manager, Dale Hall said in a statement. “The MTO certification directly underpins our current operations to sustain the Romeo and Black Hawk helicopters in support of the RAN Fleet Air Arm and the Australian Army.

“The Romeos and Black Hawks provide critical defence capability for the RAN and the Australian Army to defend Australia’s national security,” he added. “Receiving MTO certification means that our training program will provide the highest level of quality and safety assurance in our aviation maintenance training to the RAN, our customers and the wider defence community.”

As an MTO, Sikorsky Australia is now certified to issue Romeo and Black Hawk Types Accreditation to participants at the completion of training through a comprehensive program of theory and practical based training and assessments for aircraft maintenance qualifications that adhere to DASA’s compliance regulations.