Sonder tops AFR 2021 BOSS innovation list

(SONDER)

Sonder, a veteran owned business supporting organisations to better look after their employees through their holistic wellbeing model, has topped the Australian Financial Review’s BOSS Most Innovative Tech Companies list for 2021.

More than just a wellbeing app, Sonder says the app is a one-stop solution for employee wellbeing and safety that is accessible to its members 24/7. It developed the app after finding traditional health and wellbeing programs within most organisations are no longer fit for purpose, and don’t focus on the complete story of an individual.

“Our wellbeing model is set up to deal with multi-factor issues, not just an individual concern which is often the case with traditional models,” Sonder’s co-founder and CCO Christopher Marr, a former Australian Army officer said in a release. “Not to mention the workday is no longer 9am-5pm, so the support model shouldn’t be either.

“Being able to support ADF personnel or ex-serving members will always be really important to us, especially as many veterans are still slipping through the cracks and may not know where to get the support they need” he added. “The Sonder solution will certainly appeal to those who have worn the uniform, but importantly, it connects the entire organisation to help whenever they need it. It’s been a really tough year, and as we all face yet another phase of the pandemic, it’s important to provide easily accessible support for our people.”

Sonder has received corporate support from Woolworths, PwC, and the Commonwealth Bank. But it says it remains focused on its military roots, and is currently supporting Army personnel in partnership with the app. It says the solution supports the Army’s Flexible Establishment Trial and takes a leading role in the modernisation of total force visibility, operational oversight, and safety.

Sonder currently supports more than 400,000 members and is the first technology company to achieve the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) accreditation for healthcare support services. With 42.4% of Australian workers experiencing a mental health condition in the last 12 months, there is no better time for a new and innovative approach to wellbeing and safety.