Soucy composite rubber track successfully tested on Lynx IFV

(RHEINMETALL)

Rheinmetall has announced it has successfully tested the Soucy composite rubber track (CRT) system on its KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

The tests follow Hanwha’s offering of the CRT on its rival Redback vehicle, and a reported high level of interest in the system from the Australian Army. Both vehicles have been bid for the Army’s Project LAND 400 Phase 3 requirement, tenders for which closed in October.

In a company release, Rheinmetall Managing Director Gary Stewart said the CRT demonstration confirmed the Lynx IFV was capable of utilising both steel and composite rubber tracks.

“The vehicle was reconfigured from its base steel track system to the CRT, successfully demonstrating vehicle operation on the CRT system and then returned to the base Steel Track configuration with great success,” he said. “The Rheinmetall Lynx IFV has the modularity and flexibility to be operated with both types of track systems, allowing armies to configure the vehicle to meet the operational need. This ensures the Lynx IFV can support the benefits of either system.

“Both track systems have their advantages and, while it is for the end user to determine whether a steel or CRT is most appropriate, the flexibility of the Lynx design to be configured with either provides the greatest flexibility to defence,” he added.