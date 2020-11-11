South Korea launches second new sub

(DSME)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has launched the second Dosan Ahn Changho class (KSS III) submarine for the South Korean Navy in a ceremony at its shipyard in Geoje, South Korea on November 9.

The submarine, which will be named ROKS Ahn Moo, is the second of a planned three boats from the first batch of KSS III submarines and is due to enter service in 2022 following sea trials.

The KSS III-class are 3,000 tonne boats fitted with Vertical Launch Systems capable of carrying up to 10 indigenous Chonryong land-attack cruise missiles or Hyunmoo submarine-launched ballistic missiles, the first class of South Korean submarines with such a capability.

South Korea plans to acquire two more batches of three submarines each, with planned increases in local components in each subsequent batch.