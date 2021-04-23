Home AIR South Korean KF-21 fighter rolled out
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsRegional News

South Korean KF-21 fighter rolled out

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

The first indigenously designed Korean Aircraft Industries (KAI) KF-21 Boramae fighter has been officially rolled out at KAI’s Sacheon facility in the country’s south.

The supersonic low-observable aircraft – which loosely resembles a cross between a Lockheed Martin F-22A and F-35C – has been designed to fulfil a requirement to replace F-4s and F-5s in in RoKAF service. Considered a 4.5 generation aircraft instead of a very low observable 5th generation fighter, the KF-21 is powered by General Electric GE F414 engines as used in the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, does not have internal weapons bays, and its shaping is less developed than that of the F-22 and F-35.

“We’ve got our own supersonic fighter jet finally,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a speech. “We have opened a new era of self-defense and established a historic milestone for the development of the aviation industry.”

Flight testing is scheduled to commence in mid-2022, and production of Block I aircraft is scheduled to commence in 2026 once the planned six prototypes have completed a test program of 2,200 flights. Service entry is planned for 2028, and 80 KF-21s are planned to be in service by 2032.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Centre fuselages for next RAAF F-35s in production

January 31, 2017

Feature: NEXT GEN WORKFORCE

January 7, 2020

Rheinmetall partners with Supacat for LAND 400 Phase...

October 26, 2018

NAVAIR SIGNALS MISSION EXPANSION FOR THE P-8 POSEIDON

February 5, 2020

Rheinmetall selects Milspec to supply truck parts

February 18, 2019

Babcock awarded ADF GSE support contract

January 11, 2018

Rheinmetall teams with SMEs from across Australia for...

June 30, 2017

New Zealand to buy 43 Bushmaster PMVs

July 9, 2020

Possible B-52H engine replacement draws closer

January 3, 2018

Feature – JOINT CAPABILITIES

August 27, 2019