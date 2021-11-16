Spain orders three A330 MRTTs, UAE adds two to fleet

Concept art of a Spanish A330 MRTT. (AIRBUS)

Spain has signed a contract with Airbus to convert three former A330-200 airliners to an A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) configuration for the Spanish Air Force.

The three aircraft were former Iberia airliners, and they will be converted at Airbus’ Getafe facility near Madrid. The first modified aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2023, and the last in 2025.

The aircraft will be fitted with a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) kit and two wing-mounted hose and drogue refuelling pods, but will not have the centreline advanced refuelling boom system. All of Spain’s current frontline combat aircraft – EF-18 Hornet, Eurofighter EF-2000, and AV-8B Harrier – all utilise the hose and drogue system.

The UAE also announced at the Dubai Airshow that it will acquire an additional two MRTTs to take its fleet to five. The two new aircraft will be delivered in 2024, at which time the UAE’s other three aircraft will also be upgraded so the fleet has a common configuration.

Toi date, some 53 MRTTs have been sold to Australia, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, France, NATO, and now Spain.