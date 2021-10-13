Home ADF news SRC Aus awarded DIG services contract
SRC Aus awarded DIG services contract

by ADBR
written by ADBR

(PAUL SADLER)

SRC Aus has announced it has been awarded a four-year, $47.9 million contract with the ADF’s Defence Intelligence Group to provide Intelligence Mission Data (IMD) services.

The contract will see SRC Aus provide the ADF with IMD collation to help maintain situational awareness and survivability, production services, and IMD enterprise training for Defence personnel. The company will also provide nation-wide industry facilities to support the IMD production, training, and the ability to scale up data deliverables as required by Defence.

“This marks a continuation of the partnership between SRC and the Australian Government and an important step in the expansion of Australia’s sovereign mission data capability” Vice-President of SRC Aus, Darren Robertson said in a release. “It demonstrates a significant investment in Australian industry, and we look forward to working with our Defence partner to help ensure that our warfighters can complete their missions and return home safely.”

The new contract expands upon a previous IMD support contract that was awarded to SRC Aus in 2017. That contract helped stand up the Australian Industry Capability (AIC) by leveraging the knowledge and experience of US-based parent company, SRC Inc.

SRC Aus says its parent company will continue to support it by providing advanced subject matter expertise based on more than 40 years of experience with the US Electronic Warfare Integrated Reprogramming Database (EWIRDB), including data mining, intelligence analysis, operational and technical support, and training.

