Home AIR Super Hornet proves ‘ski-jump’ launch capability
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsRegional NewsSEA

Super Hornet proves ‘ski-jump’ launch capability

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(BOEING)

Boeing has successfully demonstrated the F/A-18E/F’s ability to take off from a ‘ski-jump’ ramp as it continues to try to sell the aircraft to India.

As India’s aircraft carriers don’t have catapult launch systems and instead rely on the Short Takeoff but Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) system where aircraft run up to full power and then launch with the aid of a ramp, it was necessary for the Super Hornet to be able to demonstrate that capability.

“The first successful and safe launch of the F/A-18 Super Hornet from a ski jump begins the validation process to operate effectively from Indian Navy aircraft carriers,” Boeing’s India Fighter Sales lead, Ankur Kanaglekar said in a company statement. “The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet will not only provide superior war fighting capability to the Indian Navy but also create opportunities for cooperation in naval aviation between the United States and India.”

India acquired the former Russian Kiev class carrier Admiral Gorshkov (formerly Baku) in 2006 and commissioned it as the INS Vikramaditya, and it operates navalised MiG-29K fighters as well as helicopters from its deck.

Following a prolonged design and build program, a new 40,000 tonne indigenously-designed carrier to be named Vikrant is scheduled to enter service in 2021, and India is considering acquiring the F/A-18E/F, Dassault Rafale, or possibly additional MiG-29Ks to equip that and a second vessel of that class.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Airbus to develop satellite bus for DARPA

January 21, 2019

HMAS Darwin decommissioned

December 11, 2017

Lockheed Martin secures contract to supply deployable support...

June 1, 2017

Feature – AIR 6500

June 4, 2019

Marine Corps flies RQ-21A UAS in Australia

August 13, 2020

Australia’s first F-35 pilot takes off

March 25, 2015

NUSHIP Hobart completes builder sea trials

September 24, 2016

Varley delivers first F-35 deployable facilities to Lockheed...

March 8, 2018

Future Subs Strategic Partnership Agreement signed

February 11, 2019

Harris to supply sonobuoy launchers for P-8A

June 5, 2017