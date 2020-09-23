Home AIR Taiwan publicises PLA aircraft encounters
Taiwan publicises PLA aircraft encounters

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo

Indo-Pacific news

A Taiwanese F-CK-1 intercepts a PLAAF H-6 bomber. (TAIWAN MND)

Taiwan has started publicising its encounters with Chinese military aircraft over the increasing tense Taiwan Strait.

The self-governing island’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) is updating the daily encounters with aircraft from China’s People’s Liberation Army on its website. The updates echo those provided by Japan’s defence ministry, identifying the type of aircraft, maps showing the routes taken, and photos of some of the PLA aircraft intercepted by its own fighter jets.

The MND’s data show a marked increase by Chinese jets, including J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighters over the weekend of September 19-20 which coincided with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Keith Krach’s visit to Taiwan. The Chinese activity included several crossings of the unofficial ‘median line’ along the centre of the Taiwan Strait by fighter jets on a number of occasions.

