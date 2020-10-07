Home AIR Taiwan sees increase in fighter scrambles
AIRHeadlinesPolicy newsRegional News

Taiwan sees increase in fighter scrambles

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo

INDO-PACIFIC NEWS

A Taiwanese Air Force FCK-1 fighter. (WIKI-COMMONS)

Taiwan has scrambled its fighter jets 4,132 times so far this year to intercept Chinese military aircraft, an increase of 129 per cent compared to all of last year, according to a report from Reuters.

The news service was citing a report Taiwan’s Defence Ministry has submitted to the island’s Parliament, which added that China, “is trying to use unilateral military actions to change the security status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and at the same time is testing our response, increasing pressure on our air defences and shrinking our space for activity”.

However, these activities have appeared to have tapered off in recent days, with the ministry reporting only one or two sorties by GX-6 antisubmarine aircraft per day in the first week of October, taking place over international waters southwest of Taiwan but still within the Taiwanese Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

China claims Taiwan – the last stronghold of Nationalist Forces following their 1949 defeat on the mainland during the Chinese civil war – as its own territory, and has vowed to retake it by force if necessary.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

LHDs remain alongside as Defence investigates propulsion issues

April 26, 2017

Northrop Grumman connects RAAF simulators to US test...

December 14, 2016

Embraer KC-390 lands in Australia en route to...

July 10, 2017

US Navy selects Fincantieri to build future frigate

May 1, 2020

First production MQ-9B SkyGuardian rolled out

April 1, 2020

Saab and LaserDYNE to partner on LAND 400...

March 1, 2018

Australia and US sign Next Generation Jammer development...

November 3, 2017

Maritime customers club to put squeeze on defence...

October 7, 2015

Cablex secures place in Rheinmetall supply chain

December 12, 2016

HMAS Hobart returns from weapons system testing in...

January 7, 2019