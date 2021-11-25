Taiwan stands up first upgraded F-16V fighter wing

(RoCAF)

The Republic of China Air Force (RoCAF) of Taiwan has formally stood up the 4th tactical fighter wing at Chiayi Airbase, the first wing to be equipped with upgraded Lockheed Martin F-16V Block 20 fighters.

The upgrade is being conducted by Taiwan’s Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation in collaboration with Lockheed Martin. It includes the integration of an AN/APG-83 advanced electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, a structural refurbishment, a new electronic warfare systems, upgraded communications, the integration of the JHMCS helmet-mounted cueing system, and other improvements.

The RoCAF expects to upgrade 141 of its aging F-16A/B fighters to the F-16V Block 20 standard under the Peace Phoenix Rising program, and has also ordered an additional 66 similarly-configured new-build Block 70/72 aircraft for delivery from 2023.