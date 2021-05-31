Home ADF news LAND FORCES 2021 – Team SABRE shortlisted for LAND 125 Phase 4
ADF newsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDPolicy newsProject news

LAND FORCES 2021 – Team SABRE shortlisted for LAND 125 Phase 4

by ADBR
written by ADBR
(ADF)

Team SABRE, a consortium between Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia, Nova Systems Australia & New Zealand, and BAE Systems Australia, has been chosen by the Commonwealth to participate in the limited request for tender for the LAND 125 Phase 4 Integrated Soldier System program.

Project LAND 125 was launched in the 1990s, and this latest Phase 4 Integrated Soldier System (ISS) program seeks to assess next generation solder technology along with training, simulation, and support capabilities. Phase 4 will deliver 14 different capability elements in three tranches out to 2032, at a cost of up to $1.5 billion.

A fundamental objective is to reduce overall physical and cognitive load on the individual soldier, not add to it for soldiers at platoon or smaller unit levels.

“Team SABRE provides a unique opportunity for the Australian soldier to benefit from the collective knowledge and experience of three globally recognised leaders in soldier modernisation, complex program delivery and autonomous systems”, Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia’s CEO, Alexis de Pelleport said in a statement.

NOVA Systems Australia & New Zealand Chief Executive, Steve Robison, said of the shortlisting, “We’re very excited to be working alongside our partners Safran and BAE Systems to support the Commonwealth in delivering the L125-4 Program. Our experience supporting the delivery and assurance of complex programs in the ADF environment means that the warfighter will have more capability sooner.”

Brad Yelland, Chief Technology Officer, BAE Systems Australia, said, “Team SABRE will collaborate to deliver an optimal sovereign ISS solution. We are committed to bringing our diverse expertise in autonomous technologies and putting the best robotic and autonomous systems in the hands of the warfighter.”

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Varley & Rafael announce joint venture

March 1, 2018

UNSW Canberra plans new innovation precinct

September 6, 2018

GBU-53/B StormBreaker integrated with Super Hornet

June 18, 2020

Feature – PEREGRINE

March 20, 2020

Boeing Defence Australia names Ken Shaw as new...

September 4, 2015

Feature: EUROPEAN IAMD

January 19, 2020

RAAF classic Hornet fleet hits 400,000 hours

August 20, 2019

Maritime innovation challenge launched

October 4, 2017

Airbus developing automatic refuelling and datalink relay tech...

June 21, 2016

Sonartech ATLAS signs with Thales for Collins sonar...

July 21, 2018