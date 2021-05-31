LAND FORCES 2021 – Team SABRE shortlisted for LAND 125 Phase 4

(ADF)

Team SABRE, a consortium between Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia, Nova Systems Australia & New Zealand, and BAE Systems Australia, has been chosen by the Commonwealth to participate in the limited request for tender for the LAND 125 Phase 4 Integrated Soldier System program.

Project LAND 125 was launched in the 1990s, and this latest Phase 4 Integrated Soldier System (ISS) program seeks to assess next generation solder technology along with training, simulation, and support capabilities. Phase 4 will deliver 14 different capability elements in three tranches out to 2032, at a cost of up to $1.5 billion.

A fundamental objective is to reduce overall physical and cognitive load on the individual soldier, not add to it for soldiers at platoon or smaller unit levels.

“Team SABRE provides a unique opportunity for the Australian soldier to benefit from the collective knowledge and experience of three globally recognised leaders in soldier modernisation, complex program delivery and autonomous systems”, Safran Electronics & Defense Australasia’s CEO, Alexis de Pelleport said in a statement.

NOVA Systems Australia & New Zealand Chief Executive, Steve Robison, said of the shortlisting, “We’re very excited to be working alongside our partners Safran and BAE Systems to support the Commonwealth in delivering the L125-4 Program. Our experience supporting the delivery and assurance of complex programs in the ADF environment means that the warfighter will have more capability sooner.”

Brad Yelland, Chief Technology Officer, BAE Systems Australia, said, “Team SABRE will collaborate to deliver an optimal sovereign ISS solution. We are committed to bringing our diverse expertise in autonomous technologies and putting the best robotic and autonomous systems in the hands of the warfighter.”