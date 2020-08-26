Terra Schwarz awarded defence sovereign industry capability grant

The cyber team of Canberra-based IT security and consulting firm Terra Schwartz has been awarded a Defence Sovereign Industry Capability grant to develop an Australian sovereign cyber security system.

The company said the $463,000 grant would allow them to create an understanding of risk and resilience for digitally-enabled networks and platforms.

“Our team is highly experienced in working in Defence and National security environments providing professional and unique cyber-security solutions,” said Dr Dave Ormrod, head of Cyber at Terra Schwartz. “The grant funding will allow our multi-disciplined team to continue our work with Defence stakeholders to purpose design and build a system that is focused on solving wicked real-world problems.”

Terra Schwartz General Manager Amy Ormrod said they were aiming to shake up the cyber industry in Australia by focusing on capability through sovereign cyber-security tools and platforms.

“This capability differentiates us from other offerings in the market by being designed and built specifically to address the needs of Australian clients,” she said. “The award of a sovereign industrial capability grant is vital to building local expertise and addressing the challenges facing Australian industries. Without building a solid bedrock of sovereignty, Australia will be at the mercy of other national interests.”

Terra Schwartz is matching the government’s grant, allowing it to expand the existing team of 40 with up to eight additional cyber-security specialists who will be based in Canberra.

“We are truly passionate about building a better Australia, and this grant allows us to get one step closer to fulfilling this vision,” said Terra Schwartz co-founder and director Jan Marais-van Vuuren. “Building a better Australia is a proposition we speak to in our business every day. Delivering innovative cyber-security capabilities relevant to Australia.”

The company is a wholly Australian-owned company which operates from the new UNSW Canberra defence and security innovation precinct, Launch on Northbourne. Launch was founded earlier this year to bring together industry, government, and academics to strengthen Australia’s defence and security innovation.