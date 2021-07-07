Two new Chinook helos delivered to Australian Army

A CH-47F is unloaded from a USAF C-5M Galaxy at Townsville. (ADF)

The first two of four new Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters were delivered to the Australian Army at Townsville on July 7.

The two aircraft were delivered to Townsville by a USAF C-5M Galaxy transport just 10 weeks after the sale of the four aircraft was approved by the US State Department, with the aircraft being drawn from US Army delivery slots.

“As evidenced by our proven history on programs like the F/A-18 Super Hornet, EA-18 Growler and P-8A Poseidon platforms, Boeing is committed to expanding its industry capability.” Director Global Sales & Marketing, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Australia and New Zealand, Dale McDowall said in a company statement.

“Boeing appreciates the Commonwealth of Australia’s decision to acquire additional H-47 Chinooks,” he added. “We are proud of our enduring partnership with the Australian Army and Australian industry, and we are committed to continuing to reliably deliver affordable, modern, sovereign operational capabilities to the ADF now and into the future.”

The Australian Army CH-47Fs are virtually identical to those of the US Army, and the four new aircraft will join 10 already in service with the 5 Aviation Regiment’s C-Squadron. The additional aircraft were sought partly because of the low availability of the Army’s MRH 90 Taipan helicopter fleet which has been grounded since late May.

The third and fourth aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in mid-2022.