UAE signs for two more GlobalEye AEW&C

by Andrew McLaughlin
The Globaleye AEW&C is based on the Bombardier Global 6000 business jet. (SAAB)

The UAE has awarded Saab a contract for options it was holding for two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to add to the three aircraft it already has in service or on order.

Based on the Bombardier Global 6000 business jet airframe, the GlobalEye adds mission systems and control stations in the fuselage, and a large Erieye radar antenna and other sensors. The Global 6000 can fly at altitudes up to 50,000 feet giving the radar a large field of regard, and remain on station for up to 14 hours.

“We are proud that the United Arab Emirates continues to show great trust in Saab and our solutions,” President and CEO of Saab, Micael Johansson said in a December 30 statement. “It shows that Saab remains on the cutting edge regarding advanced technology. The GlobalEye program is running according to plan and we have an efficient cooperation with the customer.”

The order is a follow-on to one placed in 2015 for the UAE’s first three GlobalEyes plus the two options, and the first aircraft was delivered in early 2020.

