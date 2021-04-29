Home ADF news US approves Australian M1 Abrams upgrade package
ADF newsAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSustainment News

US approves Australian M1 Abrams upgrade package

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(ADF)

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has announced State Department approval for Australia to acquire a comprehensive upgrade package for its M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks valued at an estimated US$1.685bn (A$2.17bn).

The DSCA notification says Australia will acquire 160 M1A1 structure/hulls “from stock” as well as other items in order to fulfil its Project LAND 907 Phase 2 upgrade program. The upgrade will provide 75 M1A2 SEPv3 tanks which will include a “unique armour package” and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station Low Profile (CROWS-LP).

Also included will be 29 M1150 Assault Breaker Vehicles which are specialist mine and explosives-clearing vehicles based on the M1 chassis and 18 M1074 joint assault bridges under the Project LAND 8160 Phase 1 Combat Engineering Vehicles requirement. The package also includes six additional M88A2 Hercules combat recovery vehicles and 122 AGT1500 gas turbine engines which power all three vehicle types.

The package also includes a Driver’s Vision Enhancer, mission equipment, tools and test equipment, ground support equipment, spare parts, technical data and publications, transportation services, training, and other logistical and program support. 

The upgraded tanks will likely be remanufactured while Australia’s current M1A1s remain in service, before the current vehicles are swapped out and placed into the US’s vast reserve stocks to possibly be remanufactured for another customer in the future.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Australia & Singapore to build MRTT interoperability

September 30, 2020

Maritime innovation challenge launched

October 4, 2017

Raytheon named as RAN OPV Capability Life Cycle...

December 7, 2020

Babcock seeking Australian innovation for LAND 125/4

November 24, 2020

RAAF P-8A returns from Persian Gulf deployment

December 4, 2019

ADBR Jan-Feb 2020 now online

April 1, 2020

RAAF P-8A Poseidon training facility opened

August 18, 2018

China to take more Russian helicopters?

September 23, 2020

Raytheon Aust awarded ADF JATTS contract

March 3, 2020

BAE Systems welcomes Flinders University as member of...

February 20, 2017