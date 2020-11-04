Home AIR US approves MQ-9B UAS sale to Taiwan
AIRAUTONOMOUS/UNMANNEDCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEA

US approves MQ-9B UAS sale to Taiwan

by Mike Yeo
written by Mike Yeo

Indo-Pacific news

(GENERAL ATOMICS)

The US State Department has cleared another potential arms sale to Taiwan, making it the fifth arms package approved for the self-governing island in a matter of weeks.

The latest potential sale announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency is for four General Atomics MQ-9B “weapons-ready” unmanned aircraft, for an estimated value of A$835.4 million. The package also includes the Raytheon SeaVue maritime multi-role patrol radars, suggesting that the Taiwan will be acquiring the SeaGuardian variant of the MQ-9B.

The package also includes two mobile ground control stations, 14 embedded global positioning system/inertial navigations systems, and Wescam MX-20 multi-spectral targeting systems.

The US has also in recent weeks cleared the sale of mobile land-based anti-ship Harpoon and land attack missiles, air-launched stand-off land attack missiles, and airborne long range reconnaissance pods to Taiwan.    

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

TAE adds R-R Adour to engine portfolio

October 13, 2020

LAND 400 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle tender opens

February 20, 2015

PACIFIC 2015 attracts record number of naval delegations

September 1, 2015

US Navy selects Fincantieri to build future frigate

May 1, 2020

Government demands more industry involvement with new AIC...

June 29, 2017

Northrop Grumman supports possible Sentient Kestrel MTI integration...

February 26, 2015

ARDU turns 75

October 29, 2018

US Army shortlists Sikorsky & Bell for FVL...

March 30, 2020

RAAF P-8A deployed to Japan for Op ARGOS

October 1, 2020

THROWBACK THURSDAY – Generational Change

January 3, 2019