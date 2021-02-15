Home AIR US carrier groups come together in South China Sea
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesJOINTPolicy newsRegional NewsSEASPACE

US carrier groups come together in South China Sea

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
(US NAVY)

Two US Navy carrier strike groups came together in early February for dual carrier operations in the South China Sea.

Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9) centred around the USS Theodore Roosevelt and CSG 11 with the USS Nimitz conducted joint manoeuvres in the contested waterway aimed at increasing interoperability between the vessels and their air groups.

The Nimitz has been deployed with the US Navy’s 7th Fleet in Indian Ocean since May, and is making its way back to the US, while the Roosevelt CSG sailed from San Diego in December and will replace the Nimitz CSG in the region.

(US NAVY)

“Training with CSG 11 in the South China Sea is a tremendously valuable opportunity,” Rear Adm Doug Verissimo, commander of CSG 9 said in a release. “Through operations like this, we ensure that we are tactically proficient to meet the challenge of maintaining peace and we are able to continue to show our partners and allies in the region that we are committed to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

As well as the carriers, both CSGs comprised a Ticonderoga class cruiser and at least two Arleigh-Burke class destroyers, as well as support vessels and, likely, at least one Los Angeles or Virginia class submarine.

The manoeuvres come just a week after a series of provocative flights by multiple PLA aircraft that appeared to simulate strikes on CSG 11 and which reportedly violated Taiwanese airspace.

(US NAVY)
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Australian F-35 capability advances

February 25, 2020

Feature – DAMBUSTERS

August 30, 2018

Joint Helicopter School graduates first course

September 21, 2018

France orders NH90 for special forces

October 14, 2020

BUDGET 2017 – Full speed ahead on naval...

May 9, 2017

Boeing retains RAAF Super Hornet and Growler sustainment

March 10, 2020

Commonwealth progresses Army amphibious capabilities

February 4, 2021

RAAF Super Hornets return home

January 25, 2018

Northrop Grumman to develop SPOC radio for USAF

January 23, 2020

Feature – HATS OFF

December 16, 2019