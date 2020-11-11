US Marines train in Taiwan

(ADF)

In a rare move, Taiwan has confirmed that US Marines are training with its own forces.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense said in a short statement on its website that the Marines have arrived on the island upon an invitation by Taiwan, following reports in local media that Marine Raiders are training with its Taiwanese counterparts in assault boat and speedboat infiltration operations.

This is the first time in more than 40 years that either side has acknowledged that such training activities are being carried out, although it is an open secret that U.S. forces conduct regular small-scale training interaction with Taiwan’s military.