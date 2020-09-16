US military kicks off large scale Pacific exercise

Indo-Pacific news

(US NAVY)

An estimated 11,000 personnel from the US Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps are taking part in Exercise Valiant Shield 2020, a high-end warfighting training activity conducted in and around Guam and the Mariana Islands Range Complex.

According to a US Navy news release, the exercise will run from September 14 to 25, and will include the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, amphibious assault ship USS America, several other surface ships, and approximately 100 aircraft.

Exercise Valiant Shield will focus on open-ocean operations, including maritime security operations, anti-submarine and air-defense exercises, amphibious operations, and other elements of complex warfighting, according to the release.

The objectives are to train forces to be better at detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace.