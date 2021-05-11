Home ADF news US Navy expands AARGM-ER captive flight tests
US Navy expands AARGM-ER captive flight tests

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
A captive-carry AARGM being carried by a US Navy flight–test Super Hornet. (NAVAIR)

The US Navy has conducted a new series of captive flight trials of the new Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER) anti-radiation missile under development for the EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft and the F-35.

The latest trials demonstrated the missile’s ability to communicate with the F/A-18F test aircraft’s sensors while the aircraft conducted a series of manoeuvres and pre-set test points.

“Data collected from this testing will support expansion of flight testing with AARGM-ER to the full performance envelope of F/A-18 Super Hornet”, program manager for the US Navy’s Direct and Time Sensitive Strike program office (PMA-242), Capt Mitch Commerford said in a NAVAIR release. “This flight represents a significant step in the AARGM-ER engineering and manufacturing development phase.”

Developed by Northrop Grumman, the AARGM-ER is designed to defeat advanced adversary surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems. It features a new rocket motor and lifting body strakes which provide significantly more range than the standard AGM-88E AARGM, and an enhanced warhead.

