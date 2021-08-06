Home AIR US Navy conducts first flight of AARGM-ER
AIRAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTPolicy newsProject newsSEA

US Navy conducts first flight of AARGM-ER

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin
An AARGM-ER test article on the station 9 pylon of a US Navy Super Hornet. (NAVAIR)

The US Navy has announced a successful first flight of the Northrop Grumman AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER) recently over its California sea ranges.

The first flight comes after a series of captive flights where the aerodynamic properties of and the interface between the missile on its Super Hornet/Growler aircraft were comprehensively tested.

“This first live fire event is a major step to providing our fleet with the most advanced weapon system to defeat evolving surface-to-air threats, The US Navy’s Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Weapon (PMA-242) program manager, Capt Alex Dutko said in a NAVAIR release. “Our Navy and Northrop Grumman team has done tremendous work executing this event and ensuring we met all test objectives.”

Felipe Jauregui from the Anti-Radiation Missile Technical Project Office at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division at China Lake added, “While this event serves as a validation of this hard work, it more importantly gets us one-step closer to making our fleet more lethal. Our engineering and test teams have worked tirelessly with their counterparts across the enterprise and government teams.”

The AARGM-ER is an advanced development of the AGM-88 HARM which entered service in 1985, and its AGM-84E AARGM development which entered service in 2012. It adds a new aerodynamic lifting body and rocket motor to the AGM-88E’s enhanced sensors and software, and is planned to enter low-rate initial production (LRIP) by the end of the 2021.

The AARGM-ER will be integrated with the US Navy’s Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler, USAF F-16CJ/CGs, and is planned for all variants of the F-35 as well after successful test fits in the F-35A/C weapons bays.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

Austal awarded Navy Cape class sustainment contract

October 4, 2017

New Defence ministerial line up following leadership turmoil

August 27, 2018

Total Marine Technology & ECA GROUP team for...

May 18, 2021

LAND FORCES 2021 – Training partnership opens cyber...

June 1, 2021

Insitu marks one million hours

August 3, 2017

PACIFIC 2019 – Navy releases new strategy for...

October 8, 2019

Minister Payne confirms RAAF classic Hornet sale to...

December 13, 2017

BMT offers new Caimen landing craft

September 4, 2018

HMAS Sydney heads to US for weapon system...

March 16, 2021

Defence signs strategic agreement with Gilmour Space

May 18, 2020