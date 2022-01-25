US Navy F-35C Landing Mishap in South China Sea

An investigation is underway following a landing mishap on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) on 24 January. According to a US Navy press release, the US Navy F-35C Lightning II was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea when the incident happened.

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, prepares to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), June 17, 2021. Carl Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caden Richmond)

The pilot is in a stable condition having ejected safely and picked up by a US military helicopter. A total of seven sailors were injured in the mishap with three requiring a medical evacuation to Manila in the Philippines. It is understood the sailors are also in a stable condition.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) had recently completed joint expeditionary strike force training operations in the South China Sea.

“Participating VINCSG units included aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), and three Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1: USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), USS O’Kane (DDG 77), and USS Chafee (DDG 90). Additionally, nine squadrons of CVW-2 deployed aboard Vinson last August”, reported Carl Vinson Public Affairs.