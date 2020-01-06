US Navy MQ-4C Triton hits EOC milestone on Guam

(US NAVY)

The US Navy achieved an early operational capability (EOC) milestone of its Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) unmanned maritime ISR system in October at Anderson AFB on Guam.

The EOC milestone comprising two air vehicles comes about 18 months behind schedule after development and funding delays, and the September 2018 wheels-up landing of a Triton at NAS Ventura County at Point Mugu near Los Angeles.

The system is being operated on Guam by the US Navy’s Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19, (VUP 19) which is headquartered at Point Mugu. Operations will comprise ISR overwatch to the US Navy’s 7th fleet across the western Pacific alongside land-based P-8A Poseidons and carrier-based aircraft.

The US Navy has a program of record for 68 Tritons to be based at five locations around the globe, including Guam, Al Dhafra AB in the UAE, Sigonella in Italy, NAS Jacksonville in Florida, and Point Mugu.

The first two of at least six Tritons for the RAAF are expected to be delivered in 2023, and these aircraft will effectively comprise an overlapping ‘6th orbit’ Triton capability to cover the region between the western Pacific and Persian Gulf from RAAF bases Edinburgh and Tindal.