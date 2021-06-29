US Navy progresses light amphibious warship program

A Balikpapan class LCH, the last of which was decommissioned in 2014. (ADF)

The US Navy has awarded design contracts to five companies to develop their concepts for that service’s Light Amphibious Warship (LAW) program.

The small contracts were awarded to Fincantieri, Austal USA, VT Halter Marine, Bollinger, and TAI Engineers to develop their design concepts.

The LAW concept envisages a mid-size amphibious landing vessel able to deploy US Marine Corps elements ashore in the littoral environment, and appears to align closely with the Royal Australian Navy’s Project JP 2048 Phase 5 Future Watercraft Program which will eventually replace the capability lost with the 2014 retirement of the Balikpapan class LCH vessels.

“A Concept Studies (CS) contract has been awarded to five offerors with a follow-on option for Preliminary Design (PD),” a US Navy spokesman told USNI News. “The CS/PD efforts include engineering analyses, trade-off studies, and development of engineering and design documentation defining concepts studies/preliminary designs.

“The Navy is aggressively developing requirements and the acquisition strategy to begin procurement and deliver the Lightweight Amphibious Warship (LAW),” they added. “The Navy is planning for the Detail Design and Construction award in FY23.”

A request for proposals (RFP is scheduled to be issued in FY2022, for a contract award for 28-30 vessels in FY2023.