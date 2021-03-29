Home Headlines US Navy reinstates Triton production funding
Headlines

US Navy reinstates Triton production funding

by ADBR
written by ADBR
A US Navy MQ-4C Triton taxis at Andersen AFB. (USAF)

The US Navy has reinstated funding for Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton production, with the awarding of a US$98.9m (A$129.5m) contract for one low-rate production lot five Triton.

US Navy and Australia’s planned Triton production had previously been at risk after the Draft 2021 President’s Budget (PB21) had reallocated funding which would have resulted in a two-year production pause on the program after just 14 of a planned 68 air vehicles for the US Navy had been ordered.

At the time, ADBR reported that some US$400m from the planned FY2021 and FY2022 production funding for Lot 6 and Lot 7 Tritons would be diverted elsewhere, with about half of it being assigned to bolster development of the planned IFC4 configuration of the aircraft which will include the Multi-INT package.

This latest contract award will prevent that production pause, which industry sources have attributed in part to Australia’s commitment to the program following its June 2020 order for a third of a planned six or seven air vehicles. Production of the RAAF’s first Triton commenced in October 2020, and the first aircraft is due to be delivered to Australia in 2024/25.

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin

Related Articles

HawkEye 360 to Enhance Commercial Space Based Global...

September 27, 2019

Defence and Industry Conference set for Canberra in...

March 23, 2016

First A330 MRTT delivered to South Korea

January 31, 2019

Lockheed Martin awarded USAF hypersonic cruise missile development...

April 23, 2018

Rheinmetall unveils VR display developed by SA honours...

October 3, 2017

Centre for Defence Industry Capability opens in Adelaide

December 5, 2016

RAAF 82WG stands up Super Hornet training flight

June 9, 2020

Thales wins Eureka Prize for Hawkei

September 1, 2016

Defence signs deals with Hanwha, Rheinmetall to begin...

October 23, 2019

Saab still ready to play a role on...

February 23, 2015