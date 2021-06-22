Home AIR US Navy TCTS II air combat training system approved for production
US Navy TCTS II air combat training system approved for production

by Andrew McLaughlin
by Andrew McLaughlin
(COLLINS AEROSPACE / NAVAIR)

The US Navy’s new Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS Inc II) air combat training system achieved Milestone-C approval to enter production in late April.

Designed by Collins Aerospace and Leonardo, the TCTS Inc II was approved for production by USN’s PMA-205 Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services program office. Looking like an air-to-air missile with the fins, the TCTS Inc II is a scalable open-architecture system that can provide secure air combat data between US combat aircraft.

“This is an exciting time for the program and the Fleet as we start production on the next Tactical Combat Training System,” PMA-205 program manager, Capt Lisa Sullivan said in a NAVAIR release. “The Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force all identified a critical need for a common, encrypted, and multiple-level security range training system, and PMA-205 will be delivering TCTS Inc II to meet those requirements on schedule.“

“The TCTS II system is also built with future growth in mind and includes key components to achieve Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) capabilities,” Sullivan added.

In a separate company release, vice president and general manager, Integrated Solutions for Collins Aerospace, Heather Robertson said, “The successful completion of Milestone C demonstrates the Live, Virtual, and Constructive-enabled capabilities of the TCTS Inc II technology from Collins Aerospace.

“Enabling more realistic and secure cross-service air combat exercises is invaluable preparation for 4th and 5th generation pilots to ensure warfighters achieve the readiness levels needed”.

The system is expected to achieve an initial operational capability (IOC) in 2022.

